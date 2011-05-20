30 Original Hits

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Tony Bennett
1
Blue Velvet
2
Cold, Cold Heart
3
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
4
Rags To Riches
5
Always
6
My Baby Just Cares For Me
7
Solitaire
8
Because Of You
9
Stranger In Paradise
10
I Wanna Be Loved
11
Cinnamon Sinner
12
Sing, You Sinners
13
In The Middle Of An Island
14
I’ll Be Seeing You
15
Kiss You
16
Why Does It Have To Be Me?
17
Without A Song
18
I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
19
Just In Time
20
Taking A Chance On Love
21
You Can Depend On Me
22
Please Driver, Once Around The Park Again
23
Give Me The Simple Life
24
Take Me
25
Have A Good Time
26
It Had To Be You
27
While The Music Plays On
28
Here In My Heart
29
I Can’t Believe That You’re In Love With Me
30
Congratulations To Someone
The Complete At Carnegie Hall Concert, 1962
Tony Bennett Meets Gene Krupa, The Complete 1963 Recordings
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Tony Bennett
The Jazz Adventures 1957 - 1962
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Tony Bennett
The White House Sessions
Показать ещё