Альбом
Постер альбома 30 Original Hits

30 Original Hits

Tony Bennett

Play Digital  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Blue Velvet

Tony Bennett

3:02

2

Cold, Cold Heart

Tony Bennett

2:43

3

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

Tony Bennett

2:57

4

Rags To Riches

Tony Bennett

2:51

5

Always

Tony Bennett

3:01

6

My Baby Just Cares For Me

Tony Bennett

2:22

7

Solitaire

Tony Bennett

3:17

8

Because Of You

Tony Bennett

3:03

9

Stranger In Paradise

Tony Bennett

3:06

10

I Wanna Be Loved

Tony Bennett

3:22

11

Cinnamon Sinner

Tony Bennett

3:02

12

Sing, You Sinners

Tony Bennett

2:14

13

In The Middle Of An Island

Tony Bennett

2:09

14

I’ll Be Seeing You

 🅴

Tony Bennett

2:49

15

Kiss You

Tony Bennett

2:54

16

Why Does It Have To Be Me?

Tony Bennett

3:07

17

Without A Song

Tony Bennett

2:53

18

I Can’t Give You Anything But Love

Tony Bennett

2:05

19

Just In Time

Tony Bennett

2:36

20

Taking A Chance On Love

Tony Bennett

2:11

21

You Can Depend On Me

Tony Bennett

2:16

22

Please Driver, Once Around The Park Again

Tony Bennett

3:09

23

Give Me The Simple Life

Tony Bennett

4:13

24

Take Me

Tony Bennett

2:29

25

Have A Good Time

Tony Bennett

3:16

26

It Had To Be You

Tony Bennett

3:00

27

While The Music Plays On

Tony Bennett

4:37

28

Here In My Heart

Tony Bennett

2:51

29

I Can’t Believe That You’re In Love With Me

Tony Bennett

3:11

30

Congratulations To Someone

Tony Bennett

2:54

