Альбом
Постер альбома Radio Hits, Vol. 10

Radio Hits, Vol. 10

Various Artists

Documents 2  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

Rum and Coca Cola

The Andrews Sisters

3:10

2

It's Only a Paper Moon

Dottie Right

2:51

3

Don't Blame Me

Nat “King” Cole

3:26

4

Caldonia Boogie

Louis JordanHis Timpany Five

2:44

5

Tampico

June Christy

2:45

6

Roly Poly

Bob WillsHis Texas Playboys

2:38

7

You Won't Be Satisfied

Doris Day

3:06

8

Let's Have a Ball

Champion Jack Dupree

2:27

9

Till the End of Time

Perry Como

3:08

10

I Can't Begin to Tell You

Bing Crosby

2:52

11

A Little One on the Lonely Side

Guy Lombardo

2:31

12

Juke Box Saturday Night

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:06

13

Temptation

Perry Como

2:44

14

Laura

Woody HermanHis Orchestra

3:20

15

Together

Dick Haymes

3:09

16

One Meat Ball

The Andrews Sisters

2:58

17

Opus # 1

Tommy DorseyHis Orchestra

2:58

18

Ballin' the Jack

Danny Kaye

2:22

19

Just A-Sittin' and A-Rockin'

June Christy

2:37

20

There's No You

Jo Stafford

3:15

