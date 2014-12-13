Radio Hits, Vol. 10

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Rum and Coca Cola
The Andrews Sisters
2
It's Only a Paper Moon
Dottie Right
3
Don't Blame Me
Nat “King” Cole
4
Caldonia Boogie
Louis JordanHis Timpany Five
5
Tampico
June Christy
6
Roly Poly
Bob WillsHis Texas Playboys
7
You Won't Be Satisfied
Doris Day
8
Let's Have a Ball
Champion Jack Dupree
9
Till the End of Time
Perry Como
10
I Can't Begin to Tell You
Bing Crosby
11
A Little One on the Lonely Side
Guy Lombardo
12
Juke Box Saturday Night
Glenn MillerHis Orchestra
13
Temptation
14
Laura
Woody HermanHis Orchestra
15
Together
Dick Haymes
16
One Meat Ball
17
Opus # 1
Tommy DorseyHis Orchestra
18
Ballin' the Jack
Danny Kaye
19
Just A-Sittin' and A-Rockin'
20
There's No You
Jo Stafford