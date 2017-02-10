Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I Love New York Jazz, Vol. 2

I Love New York Jazz, Vol. 2

Max Roach, Horace Parlan

Documents 2  • Джаз  • 2017

1

Quiet as It's Kept

Max Roach

6:12

2

To Lady

Max Roach

6:08

3

Lotus Blossom

Max Roach

5:34

4

As Long as You're Living

Max Roach

5:57

5

The More I See You

Max Roach

4:03

6

Juliano

Max Roach

5:45

7

C Jam Blues

Horace Parlan

5:12

8

On Green Dolphin Street

Horace Parlan

5:28

9

Up in Cynthia's Room

Horace Parlan

5:24

10

Lady Bird

Horace Parlan

5:02

11

Bag's Groove

Horace Parlan

5:47

12

Stella by Starlight

Horace Parlan

6:03

13

There Is No Greater Love

Horace Parlan

6:44

14

It Could Happen to You

Horace Parlan

3:19

