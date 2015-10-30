Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of a Jazz Legend - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 7

Milestones of a Jazz Legend - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 7

Louis Armstrong

Documents 2  • Джаз  • 2015

1

Top Hat White Tie and Tails

Louis Armstrong

4:13

2

Have You Met Miss Jones

Louis Armstrong

4:40

3

I Only Have Eyes for You

Louis Armstrong

4:15

4

Stormy Weather

Louis Armstrong

4:17

5

Home

Louis Armstrong

5:50

6

East of the Sun (And West of the Moon)

Louis Armstrong

3:19

7

You're Blase

Louis Armstrong

5:00

8

Body and Soul

Louis Armstrong

5:49

9

Blueberry Hill

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

2:54

10

It's All in the Game

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:24

11

Jeannine (I Dream of Better Times)

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:24

12

Chlo-E (Song of the Swamp)

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:05

13

Indian Love Call

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:10

14

Listen to the Mocking Bird

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:04

15

That Lucky Old Sun

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:06

16

The Whiffenpoof Song

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

2:58

17

Trees

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:08

18

Bye and Bye

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:08

19

Spooks

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

2:39

20

When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

3:17

21

Under a Blanket of Blue

Louis ArmstrongGordon JenkinsHis ChorusOrchestra

4:19

