Milestones of Legends - Trad Jazz, Vol. 10

Chris Barber's Jazz Band
1
Petite Fleur
2
When the Saints Go Marching in (Pt. 1 & 2)
Chris Barber's Jazz BandOttilie Patterson
3
Olga
4
Sweet Georgia Brown
5
Wabash Blues
6
Wild Cat Blues
7
Texas Moaner
8
Thriller Rag
9
Bugle Call Rag
10
Old Rugged Cross
11
Climax Rag
12
Easy Easy Baby
13
Gotta Travel On
14
What's I'm Gotcha
15
What's I'm Gotcha (Continued)
16
Oh My Maryland
17
Chimes Blues
The Complete Decca Sessions 1954/55, Vol. 2
The Complete Decca Sessions 1954/55, Vol. 1
Chris Barber Plays Spirituals
Chris Barber Plays The Music Of Clarence And Spencer Williams, Vol. 2
Chris Barber Plays The Music Of Clarence And Spencer Williams, Vol. 1
Milestones of Legends - Trad Jazz, Vol. 9
