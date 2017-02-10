Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of Legends - Trad Jazz, Vol. 10

Milestones of Legends - Trad Jazz, Vol. 10

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

Documents 2  • Джаз  • 2017

1

Petite Fleur

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

2:46

2

When the Saints Go Marching in (Pt. 1 & 2)

Chris Barber's Jazz BandOttilie Patterson

6:23

3

Olga

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

4:20

4

Sweet Georgia Brown

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:16

5

Wabash Blues

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

4:30

6

Wild Cat Blues

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:00

7

Texas Moaner

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

7:59

8

Thriller Rag

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:01

9

Bugle Call Rag

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

4:19

10

Old Rugged Cross

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

2:49

11

Climax Rag

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

7:12

12

Easy Easy Baby

Chris Barber's Jazz BandOttilie Patterson

3:59

13

Gotta Travel On

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

5:39

14

What's I'm Gotcha

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

5:20

15

What's I'm Gotcha (Continued)

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

2:30

16

Oh My Maryland

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:55

17

Chimes Blues

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

6:24

1

Petite Fleur

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

2:46

2

When the Saints Go Marching in (Pt. 1 & 2)

Chris Barber's Jazz BandOttilie Patterson

6:23

3

Olga

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

4:20

4

Sweet Georgia Brown

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:16

5

Wabash Blues

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

4:30

6

Wild Cat Blues

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:00

7

Texas Moaner

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

7:59

8

Thriller Rag

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:01

9

Bugle Call Rag

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

4:19

10

Old Rugged Cross

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

2:49

11

Climax Rag

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

7:12

12

Easy Easy Baby

Chris Barber's Jazz BandOttilie Patterson

3:59

13

Gotta Travel On

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

5:39

14

What's I'm Gotcha

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

5:20

15

What's I'm Gotcha (Continued)

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

2:30

16

Oh My Maryland

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

3:55

17

Chimes Blues

Chris Barber's Jazz Band

6:24

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Complete Decca Sessions 1954/55, Vol. 2

The Complete Decca Sessions 1954/55, Vol. 2

Постер альбома The Complete Decca Sessions 1954/55, Vol. 1

The Complete Decca Sessions 1954/55, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Chris Barber Plays Spirituals

Chris Barber Plays Spirituals

Постер альбома Chris Barber Plays The Music Of Clarence And Spencer Williams, Vol. 2

Chris Barber Plays The Music Of Clarence And Spencer Williams, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Chris Barber Plays The Music Of Clarence And Spencer Williams, Vol. 1

Chris Barber Plays The Music Of Clarence And Spencer Williams, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Milestones of Legends - Trad Jazz, Vol. 9

Milestones of Legends - Trad Jazz, Vol. 9

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома imitation

imitation

Постер альбома Остов

Остов

Постер альбома Осень

Осень

Постер альбома Three Strikes

Three Strikes

Middle And End
2017
Постер альбома War

War

chto
2023
Постер альбома Муза

Муза

Daniel
2022