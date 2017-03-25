Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of a Legend - Ramsey Lewis, Vol. 7

Milestones of a Legend - Ramsey Lewis, Vol. 7

Ramsey Lewis

Documents 2  • Джаз  • 2017

1

Sound of Spring

Ramsey Lewis

2:28

2

Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most

Ramsey Lewis

4:22

3

Blue Spring

Ramsey Lewis

2:58

4

Spring Is Here

Ramsey Lewis

4:19

5

Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year

Ramsey Lewis

2:41

6

Spring Fever

Ramsey Lewis

2:35

7

It Might as Well Be Spring

Ramsey Lewis

3:53

8

Soft Winds

Ramsey Lewis

3:11

9

There'll Be Another Spring

Ramsey Lewis

2:30

10

Truly, Truly Spring

Ramsey Lewis

3:37

11

Merry Christmas Baby

Ramsey Lewis

4:02

12

Winter Wonderland

Ramsey Lewis

2:09

13

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Ramsey Lewis

2:19

14

Christmas Blues

Ramsey Lewis

2:47

15

Here Comes Santa Claus

Ramsey Lewis

2:39

16

The Sound of Christmas

Ramsey Lewis

2:19

17

The Christmas Song

Ramsey Lewis

3:16

18

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Ramsey Lewis

3:16

19

Sleigh Ride

Ramsey Lewis

2:56

20

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?

Ramsey Lewis

3:27

