Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.5

Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.5

Michèle Auclair

Documents 2  • Музыка мира  • 2016

1

Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: I. Siciliano

Michèle Auclair

2:51

2

Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: II. Allegro

Michèle Auclair

4:46

3

Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: III. Adagio

Michèle Auclair

3:23

4

Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: IV. Allegro

Michèle Auclair

3:37

5

Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: I. Largo

Michèle Auclair

6:51

6

Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: II. Allegro

Michèle Auclair

3:29

7

Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: III. Adagio

Michèle Auclair

4:08

8

Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: IV. Vivace

Michèle Auclair

2:35

9

Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: I. Allegro

Michèle Auclair

3:57

10

Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: II. Largo

Michèle Auclair

2:00

11

Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: III. Allegro

Michèle Auclair

2:19

12

Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: IV. Adagio

Michèle Auclair

2:41

13

Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: V. Allegro

Michèle Auclair

3:23

