Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Michèle Auclair
1
Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: I. Siciliano
2
Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: II. Allegro
3
Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: III. Adagio
4
Sonate Nr. 4 C-Moll BWV 1017: IV. Allegro
5
Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: I. Largo
6
Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: II. Allegro
7
Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: III. Adagio
8
Sonate Nr. 5 F-Moll BWV 1018: IV. Vivace
9
Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: I. Allegro
10
Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: II. Largo
11
Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: III. Allegro
12
Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: IV. Adagio
13
Sonate Nr. 6 G-Dur BWV 1019: V. Allegro
Bach: 6 Sonatas for Violin and Keyboard BWV 1014 - 1019
Bach: 6 Violin Sonatas, BWV 1014-1019
Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.1
Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.2
Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.3
Milestones of a Legend - Michèle Auclair, Vol.8
Показать ещё