Milestones of a Legend - Henry Mancini, Vol. 5

Henry Mancini
1
Poinciana
Universal International OrchestraJoseph Gershenson
2
Bali Ha'i
3
Flamingo
4
The Whispering Sea
5
Return to Paradise
6
The Naked Sea
7
The Breeze and I
8
Driftwood and Dreams
9
Moon of Manakoora
10
Sleepy Lagoon
11
Ebb Tide
12
Off Shore
13
High Time
14
Moon Talk
15
So Neat
16
The Old College Try Cha Cha
17
The Nutty Professor
18
Frish Frosh
19
The Second Time Around
20
A Mild Blast
21
Harv's Blues
22
New Blood
23
The Dean Speaks
24
Tiger
There's No Business Like Show Business with Henry Mancini
The Tiber Twist
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Henry Mancini
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Henry Mancini
Main Title/Man Meets Girl/Hi-Fi II/Hi-Fi I/Kissed In The Greenhouse/Silly/Gorgeous And Guilty/Some Laughs/They Fired Me/Vanilla, Part 2/Crazy Smell/I Want To Come Home
Music around the World by Henry Mancini
Big Boy Bing Crosby, Vol. 5
Great Times! Piano Duets with Billy Strayhorn
The Complete Atomic Basie
1947-1948
Basie Roars Again
Shoutin' Blues