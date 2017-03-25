Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 6

Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 6

Skeets McDonald, George Jones

Documents 2  • Фолк  • 2017

1

Why Baby Why

George Jones

2:17

2

Seasons of My Heart

George Jones

2:55

3

It´s Ok

George Jones

2:22

4

Let Him Know

George Jones

2:39

5

Play It Cool

George Jones

2:39

6

Hold Everything

George Jones

1:55

7

Boat of Life

George Jones

2:06

8

You Gotta Be My Baby

George Jones

2:33

9

What Am I Worth

George Jones

2:50

10

Your Heart

George Jones

2:45

11

Ragged but Right

George Jones

2:22

12

Yearning

George JonesJeanette Hicks

2:48

13

Still Hurtin´

George Jones

2:06

14

Taggin´ Along

George Jones

3:03

15

Goin´ Steady with the Blues

Skeets McDonald

2:08

16

Gone and Left Me Blues

Skeets McDonald

2:27

17

Yard and a Half of Blues

Skeets McDonald

3:01

18

You´re There

Skeets McDonald

2:00

19

Hawaiian Sea Breeze

Skeets McDonald

2:02

20

Tomorrow Never Comes

Skeets McDonald

2:27

21

Blues in My Mind

Skeets McDonald

2:13

22

My Room Is Crowded

Skeets McDonald

2:05

23

I´ll Sail My Ship Alone

Skeets McDonald

2:15

24

Lost Highway

Skeets McDonald

3:06

25

I´m Sorry Now

Skeets McDonald

2:13

26

Fort Worth Jail

Skeets McDonald

2:25

