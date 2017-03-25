Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 7

Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 7

Marty Robbins, Marvin Rainwater

Documents 2  • Фолк  • 2017

1

Lovesick Blues

Marty Robbins

2:36

2

I´m so Lonesome I Could Cry

Marty Robbins

2:47

3

It´s Too Late Now (To Worry Anymore)

Marty Robbins

2:20

4

Rose of Ol´ Pawnee

Marty Robbins

3:19

5

I Never Let You Cross My Mind

Marty Robbins

3:01

6

I Hang My Head and Cry

Marty Robbins

2:18

7

You Only Want Me When You´re Lonely

Marty Robbins

2:33

8

Moanin´ the Blues

Marty Robbins

2:00

9

I´ll Step Aside

Marty Robbins

2:18

10

All the World Is Lonely Now

Marty Robbins

2:15

11

Bouquet of Roses

Marty Robbins

2:18

12

Have I Told You Lately That I Love You

Marty Robbins

3:11

13

Gonna Find Me a Bluebird

Marvin Rainwater

2:34

14

Where Do We Go from Here

Marvin Rainwater

2:15

15

Dem Low Down Blues

Marvin Rainwater

2:24

16

Cause I´m a Dreamer

Marvin Rainwater

2:20

17

Tennessee Houn´ Dog Yodel

Marvin Rainwater

2:08

18

What Am I Supposed to Do

Marvin Rainwater

2:42

19

Why Did You Have to Go and Leave Me (Lonesome Blues)

Marvin Rainwater

2:49

20

Mister Blues

Marvin Rainwater

2:26

21

Get off the Stool

Marvin Rainwater

2:33

22

(Sometimes) I Feel Like Leaving Town

Marvin Rainwater

2:25

23

Tea Bag Romeo

Marvin Rainwater

2:07

24

So You Think You´ve Got Troubles

Marvin Rainwater

1:55

1

Lovesick Blues

Marty Robbins

2:36

2

I´m so Lonesome I Could Cry

Marty Robbins

2:47

3

It´s Too Late Now (To Worry Anymore)

Marty Robbins

2:20

4

Rose of Ol´ Pawnee

Marty Robbins

3:19

5

I Never Let You Cross My Mind

Marty Robbins

3:01

6

I Hang My Head and Cry

Marty Robbins

2:18

7

You Only Want Me When You´re Lonely

Marty Robbins

2:33

8

Moanin´ the Blues

Marty Robbins

2:00

9

I´ll Step Aside

Marty Robbins

2:18

10

All the World Is Lonely Now

Marty Robbins

2:15

11

Bouquet of Roses

Marty Robbins

2:18

12

Have I Told You Lately That I Love You

Marty Robbins

3:11

13

Gonna Find Me a Bluebird

Marvin Rainwater

2:34

14

Where Do We Go from Here

Marvin Rainwater

2:15

15

Dem Low Down Blues

Marvin Rainwater

2:24

16

Cause I´m a Dreamer

Marvin Rainwater

2:20

17

Tennessee Houn´ Dog Yodel

Marvin Rainwater

2:08

18

What Am I Supposed to Do

Marvin Rainwater

2:42

19

Why Did You Have to Go and Leave Me (Lonesome Blues)

Marvin Rainwater

2:49

20

Mister Blues

Marvin Rainwater

2:26

21

Get off the Stool

Marvin Rainwater

2:33

22

(Sometimes) I Feel Like Leaving Town

Marvin Rainwater

2:25

23

Tea Bag Romeo

Marvin Rainwater

2:07

24

So You Think You´ve Got Troubles

Marvin Rainwater

1:55

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Love Of Billy The Kid

Love Of Billy The Kid

Постер альбома Love Me Tender

Love Me Tender

Постер альбома Marty Robbins "Mister Teardrop" 50 Successes

Marty Robbins "Mister Teardrop" 50 Successes

Постер альбома Gone

Gone

Постер альбома Born to Lose

Born to Lose

Постер альбома This Broken Heart of Mine

This Broken Heart of Mine

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Marty Robbins: El Paso

Marty Robbins: El Paso

Постер альбома Jam Session

Jam Session

Постер альбома The Essential Marty Robbins

The Essential Marty Robbins

Постер альбома A Bouquet Of Hits

A Bouquet Of Hits

Постер альбома Valley Records Collection

Valley Records Collection

Постер альбома Take A Walk With

Take A Walk With