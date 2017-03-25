Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 7

Слушатели
Marty Robbins, Marvin Rainwater
1
Lovesick Blues
Marty Robbins
2
I´m so Lonesome I Could Cry
3
It´s Too Late Now (To Worry Anymore)
4
Rose of Ol´ Pawnee
5
I Never Let You Cross My Mind
6
I Hang My Head and Cry
7
You Only Want Me When You´re Lonely
8
Moanin´ the Blues
9
I´ll Step Aside
10
All the World Is Lonely Now
11
Bouquet of Roses
12
Have I Told You Lately That I Love You
13
Gonna Find Me a Bluebird
Marvin Rainwater
14
Where Do We Go from Here
15
Dem Low Down Blues
16
Cause I´m a Dreamer
17
Tennessee Houn´ Dog Yodel
18
What Am I Supposed to Do
19
Why Did You Have to Go and Leave Me (Lonesome Blues)
20
Mister Blues
21
Get off the Stool
22
(Sometimes) I Feel Like Leaving Town
23
Tea Bag Romeo
24
So You Think You´ve Got Troubles
Love Of Billy The Kid
Love Me Tender
Marty Robbins "Mister Teardrop" 50 Successes
Gone
Born to Lose
This Broken Heart of Mine
Marty Robbins: El Paso
Jam Session
The Essential Marty Robbins
A Bouquet Of Hits
Valley Records Collection
Take A Walk With