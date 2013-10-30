Слушатели
Jimmie Rodgers
1
Scarlet Ribbons (For the Hair)
2
Women from Liberia
3
The Ballad of Black Gold
4
Better Loved You´ll Never Be
5
Hey Little Baby
6
The Girl in the Wood
7
The Mating Call
8
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
9
The Preacher
10
I'm Just a Country Boy
11
Honeycomb
12
Bo Diddley
13
Riddle Song
14
Liza
15
Lassie O'mine
16
The Crocodile
17
Waltzing Matilda
18
Soldier, Won't You Marry Me?
19
Lord Randal
20
The Fox & The Goose
21
Black Is the Color
22
Froggy Went A-Courtin'
23
Gotta Lotta Tunes in My Guitar
24
The Wreck of The "John B"
25
Crooked Little House
26
Two Brothers
27
Come Along, Julie
28
Find the Girl
Man Alone
The Wizard
Blue Yodel No1
Blues In My Heart
I'm Lonesome Too
Make Me a Miracle (Greatest Hits of Jimmie Rodgers)
