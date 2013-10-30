Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Honeycomb

Honeycomb

Jimmie Rodgers

Top Tracks  • Блюз  • 2013

1

Scarlet Ribbons (For the Hair)

Jimmie Rodgers

3:33

2

Women from Liberia

Jimmie Rodgers

2:09

3

The Ballad of Black Gold

Jimmie Rodgers

1:58

4

Better Loved You´ll Never Be

Jimmie Rodgers

2:09

5

Hey Little Baby

Jimmie Rodgers

1:57

6

The Girl in the Wood

Jimmie Rodgers

3:02

7

The Mating Call

Jimmie Rodgers

2:51

8

Kisses Sweeter Than Wine

Jimmie Rodgers

2:17

9

The Preacher

Jimmie Rodgers

2:24

10

I'm Just a Country Boy

Jimmie Rodgers

3:03

11

Honeycomb

Jimmie Rodgers

2:17

12

Bo Diddley

Jimmie Rodgers

1:43

13

Riddle Song

Jimmie Rodgers

2:41

14

Liza

Jimmie Rodgers

1:36

15

Lassie O'mine

Jimmie Rodgers

2:41

16

The Crocodile

Jimmie Rodgers

3:34

17

Waltzing Matilda

Jimmie Rodgers

2:34

18

Soldier, Won't You Marry Me?

Jimmie Rodgers

2:30

19

Lord Randal

Jimmie Rodgers

3:27

20

The Fox & The Goose

Jimmie Rodgers

3:02

21

Black Is the Color

Jimmie Rodgers

2:49

22

Froggy Went A-Courtin'

Jimmie Rodgers

4:33

23

Gotta Lotta Tunes in My Guitar

Jimmie Rodgers

2:01

24

The Wreck of The "John B"

Jimmie Rodgers

2:48

25

Crooked Little House

Jimmie Rodgers

2:22

26

Two Brothers

Jimmie Rodgers

3:27

27

Come Along, Julie

Jimmie Rodgers

2:53

28

Find the Girl

Jimmie Rodgers

2:17

