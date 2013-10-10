From the Peacock Records Vaults, Vol. 3

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I'm Gonna Play the Honky Tonks
Marie Adams
2
It's Been a Long Time
Mildred Jones
3
Let's Talk About Jesus
The Bells of Joy
4
Summer's Coming On
Joe "Papoose" Fritz
5
Rock of Ages (Hide Thou Me)
Sister Jessie Mae Renfro
6
Irene's Boogie
Paul Monday
7
She's Gone
Jimmy McCracklinHis Orchestra
8
I'm Not Suspicious, But
9
I've Played This Town
Willie Holiday
10
Cotton Picking Blues
Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton
11
They Call Me Big Mama
Willie Mae ThorntonBill Harvey's Band