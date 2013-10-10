The Jazz Masters Series: Les Baxter, Vol. 33

Слушатели
Les Baxter
1
Jealousy
2
Joy
3
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
4
The Champagne Waltz
5
Cuban Love Song
6
Tahiti, A Summer Night at Sea
7
Monkey Dance of Bali
8
Harem Silks from Bombay
9
Sidewalk Cafes of Saigon
10
The Pearls of Ceylon
11
Bangkok Cockfight
12
Hong Kong Cable Car
13
The Gates of Annam
14
Shanghai Rickshaw
15
Tramp Steamer to Singapore
