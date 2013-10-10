Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Jazz Masters Series: Les Baxter, Vol. 33

The Jazz Masters Series: Les Baxter, Vol. 33

Les Baxter

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Jealousy

Les Baxter

2:55

2

Joy

Les Baxter

2:39

3

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Les Baxter

2:01

4

The Champagne Waltz

Les Baxter

2:01

5

Cuban Love Song

Les Baxter

1:48

6

Tahiti, A Summer Night at Sea

Les Baxter

2:32

7

Monkey Dance of Bali

Les Baxter

1:36

8

Harem Silks from Bombay

Les Baxter

2:26

9

Sidewalk Cafes of Saigon

Les Baxter

2:40

10

The Pearls of Ceylon

Les Baxter

3:28

11

Bangkok Cockfight

Les Baxter

2:31

12

Hong Kong Cable Car

Les Baxter

2:49

13

The Gates of Annam

Les Baxter

4:41

14

Shanghai Rickshaw

Les Baxter

1:19

15

Tramp Steamer to Singapore

Les Baxter

3:30

