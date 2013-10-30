Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I'll Remember April

I'll Remember April

Bobby Darin

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

She Needs Me

Bobby Darin

3:29

2

Mack the Knife

Bobby Darin

3:09

3

It Ain't Necessarily So

Bobby Darin

3:25

4

Beyond the Sea

Bobby Darin

2:55

5

I'll Remember April

Bobby Darin

2:21

6

Through a Long and Sleepless Night

Bobby Darin

2:37

7

Was There a Call for Me

Bobby Darin

3:08

8

Softly, As in a Morning Sunrise

Bobby Darin

2:33

9

Where Is the One

Bobby Darin

3:27

10

Some of These Days

Bobby Darin

2:41

11

Dream Lover

Bobby Darin

2:31

12

While I'm Gone

Bobby Darin

1:57

13

Bullmoose

Bobby Darin

2:27

14

Plain Jane

Bobby Darin

1:59

15

That's All

Bobby Darin

2:04

