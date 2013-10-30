Слушатели
Bobby Darin
1
She Needs Me
2
Mack the Knife
3
It Ain't Necessarily So
4
Beyond the Sea
5
I'll Remember April
6
Through a Long and Sleepless Night
7
Was There a Call for Me
8
Softly, As in a Morning Sunrise
9
Where Is the One
10
Some of These Days
11
Dream Lover
12
While I'm Gone
13
Bullmoose
14
Plain Jane
15
That's All
This Is Darin
Things and Other Things
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 1
