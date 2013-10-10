Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома More Rarities of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 6

More Rarities of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 6

Various Artists

Top Tracks  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

This Is Your Life

ClaudiaThe Crystals

2:15

2

Tum-Ba-Lov

Linda Powers

2:08

3

Young Lovers

Bobby Mell

2:27

4

Banned in Boston

Merv Griffin

2:20

5

Been Gone a Long Time

Hank Sanders

2:20

6

Cops & Robbers

BoogalooHis Gallant Crew

2:57

7

Darling Now You're Mine

The Impacts

2:40

8

Hideout

JohnJudy

2:05

9

High Noon

Salt 'n' Pepper

2:15

10

I Beg You Please

Romeos

2:40

11

I Could Just Die

Bee Gee Kay

2:17

12

I Feel It

Ruben Fort

2:12

13

I Met Him on a Sunday

The Shirelles

2:14

14

I-I-I Love You

Andy Anderson

1:54

15

I'm in Love

David Ruffin

3:00

