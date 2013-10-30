Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Yodelling Hillbilly: 1935 - 1938, Vol. 1

Yodelling Hillbilly: 1935 - 1938, Vol. 1

Wilf Carter

Top Tracks  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Rootin' Tootin' Cowboy

Wilf Carter

2:46

2

Yodelling Hillbilly

Wilf Carter

2:58

3

Rescue from Moose River Gold Mine

Wilf Carter

2:33

4

There'll Be No Blues up Here

Wilf Carter

2:59

5

The Fate of Old Strawberry Roan

Wilf Carter

2:53

6

Answer to Swiss Moonlight Lullaby

Wilf Carter

2:43

7

The Cowboy's Airplane Ride

Wilf Carter

3:03

8

Keep Smiling Old Pal

Wilf Carter

2:40

9

There's a Love Knot in My Lariat

Wilf Carter

3:05

10

My Little Yoho Lady

Wilf Carter

2:57

11

Where Is My Boy Tonight

Wilf Carter

2:57

12

The Hindenburg Disaster

Wilf Carter

3:01

13

When the Sun Says Goodnight to the Prairie

Wilf Carter

3:05

