Yodelling Hillbilly: 1935 - 1938, Vol. 1

Wilf Carter
1
Rootin' Tootin' Cowboy
2
Yodelling Hillbilly
3
Rescue from Moose River Gold Mine
4
There'll Be No Blues up Here
5
The Fate of Old Strawberry Roan
6
Answer to Swiss Moonlight Lullaby
7
The Cowboy's Airplane Ride
8
Keep Smiling Old Pal
9
There's a Love Knot in My Lariat
10
My Little Yoho Lady
11
Where Is My Boy Tonight
12
The Hindenburg Disaster
13
When the Sun Says Goodnight to the Prairie
All the Best
Wilf Carter - Vintage Cafè
Wilf Carter - Vintage Sound
Wilf Carter - Gold Collection
Wilf Selection
Greatest Hits
