The Cliff Adams Singers
1
Let's Get Away from It All
2
Medley: Run, Rabbit, Run / F.D.R Jones
3
That Old Black Magic
4
Medley: Leaning on a Lamp-Post / Standing on the Corner
5
Do-Re-Mi
6
Moonglow
7
Medley: You Bought a New Kind of Love to Me / If I Had a Talking Picture of You
8
Get Happy
9
When I Take My Sugar to Tea
10
Medley: I'm an Airman / Me and Jane in a Plane
11
Exodus
12
Medley: Shepherd of the Hills / Back in Your Own Backyard
13
Seventy-Six Trombones
14
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
15
Medley: We Just Couldn't Say Goodbye / Side by Side
16
Medley: Something Old, Something New / You're the Top
Broadway to the West End
Simply Sing
Sing Something Simple
The Party's Over
The Best Of The Cliff Adams Singers
