Альбом
Постер альбома The Wild and Wonderful Sounds of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 4

The Wild and Wonderful Sounds of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Top Tracks  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Boo Hoo

Marvin Rainwater

1:45

2

Brigitte Bardot

AchillesHis Heels

2:01

3

Chasing Moonbeams

The Tornados

1:40

4

Do You Love Me

The Contours

2:54

5

Grand Coulee Dam

Woody Guthrie

2:11

6

Jelly Beans Daddy

Speedy WestJimmy Bryant

3:07

7

Let the Good Times Rool

ShirleyLee

2:14

8

Little Star

The Elegants

2:41

9

Living Like a King

Memphis SlimHis Orchestra

2:48

10

Make Love to Me

Ann-Margret

2:52

11

Never Leave Me

Gale Storm

2:52

12

Oh How I Miss You Tonight

Bob Crewe

2:25

13

Oh, Please Make Him Jealous

Connie Francis

2:28

