The Wild and Wonderful Sounds of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 4

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Boo Hoo
Marvin Rainwater
2
Brigitte Bardot
AchillesHis Heels
3
Chasing Moonbeams
The Tornados
4
Do You Love Me
The Contours
5
Grand Coulee Dam
Woody Guthrie
6
Jelly Beans Daddy
Speedy WestJimmy Bryant
7
Let the Good Times Rool
ShirleyLee
8
Little Star
The Elegants
9
Living Like a King
Memphis SlimHis Orchestra
10
Make Love to Me
Ann-Margret
11
Never Leave Me
Gale Storm
12
Oh How I Miss You Tonight
Bob Crewe
13
Oh, Please Make Him Jealous
Connie Francis
Танцуй
So Ein Schöner Tag (Fliegerlied)
Romantic Songs
706 Union Instrumentals
Man At His Leisure
Molière: Le bourgeois gentilhomme et le malade imaginaire, extraits (Mono Version)
Показать ещё