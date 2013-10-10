Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Mixed Bag of Jazz, Vol. 10

A Mixed Bag of Jazz, Vol. 10

Various Artists

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Tain't What You Do

Cleo Laine

2:42

2

That's a Plenty

Kid Orys Creole Jazz Band

4:12

3

The Blues Got Me

Garland Wilson

3:08

4

Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe

Cleo Laine

3:40

5

Hot Club Blues

Dicky WellsHis Orchestra

3:05

6

Twilight in Los Angeles (From "Smog")

Chet Baker

6:09

7

Maryland, My Maryland

Kid Orys Creole Jazz Band

2:09

8

Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans

Kid Orys Creole Jazz Band

3:34

9

I'll Be Seeing You

Creed Taylor Orchestra

2:35

10

Lady Be Good

Dicky WellsHis Orchestra

2:57

11

You Showed Me the Way

Garland Wilson

3:08

