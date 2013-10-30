Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live Hits, Vol. 2

Live Hits, Vol. 2

The Weavers

Top Tracks  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Goodnight Irene (Live)

The Weavers

3:58

2

Go Where I Send Thee (Live)

The Weavers

2:39

3

Hush Little Baby (Live)

The Weavers

1:03

4

I've Got a Home in That Rock (Live)

The Weavers

1:47

5

When the Saints Go Marching In (Live)

The Weavers

2:15

6

Follow the Drinking Gourd (Live)

The Weavers

2:10

7

Sixteen Tons (Live)

The Weavers

2:05

8

Medley: Woody's Rag / 900 Miles (Live)

The Weavers

1:35

9

I Know Where I'm Going (Live)

The Weavers

1:52

