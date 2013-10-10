String Bass Extravagaza, Vol. 4

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I'd Like to Go Back to That Old Pal of Mine
Halfway House Dance Orchestra
2
Shake That Jelly Roll
Junie C. CobbHis Grains of Corn
3
Ta-Hu-Wa-Hu-Wa-I (A Hawaiian War Song)
Andy IonaHis Islanders
4
Don't Cry, Honey
5
Dr. Watson and Mr. Holmes
The Spirits of Rhythm
6
Goose Creek-Stomp
Mart BrittHis Orchestra
7
Bugle Call Rag
CandyCoco
8
My Four Reasons
Banjo Ikey RobinsonHis Bull Fiddle Band
9
Waiting for a Train
Jimmie Rodgers
10
Good Morning, Judge
Carl Martin
11
He's Got His Eyes on You
Rev. D. C. RiceHis Sanctified Congregation