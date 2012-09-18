Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Mystery Plays

The Mystery Plays

Group Du Jour

New Weave Records  • Хаус  • 1992

1

All the Time in the World

Group Du Jour

3:26

2

Our Secret Life

Group Du Jour

3:59

3

Room With a View

Group Du Jour

3:40

4

Mystery Play

Group Du JourGroup Dun Jour

3:05

5

There is No Mystery

Group Du Jour

5:06

6

Mercenary Man

Group Du Jour

5:38

7

Where Rivers Meet

Group Du Jour

4:41

8

No Disguise

Group Du Jour

4:02

9

NostalgiaNation

Group Du Jour

3:36

10

Shooting Stars at Midheaven

Group Du Jour

5:35

11

Mine Hill at Twilight / The Hedgerow

Group Du Jour

7:35

12

Mystery Plays (Reprise)

Group Du Jour

1:32

13

Animosity Killed the Cat (Bonus Track)

Group Du Jour

8:35

