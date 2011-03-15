Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Golem

The Golem

Black Francis

Bureau  • Разная  • 2011

1

Miriam and Florian Theme (Version 2)

Black Francis

0:33

2

Makanujo

Black Francis

3:04

3

Bad News

Black Francis

3:33

4

The Flower Song

Black Francis

1:51

5

(Oh How I Wish I Could) Stay

Black Francis

2:13

6

The Word

Black Francis

3:18

7

Astaroth

Black Francis

2:57

8

The Obedient Servant

Black Francis

4:11

9

The Maharal

Black Francis

5:29

10

Little Stars Theme

Black Francis

2:13

11

Miriam and Florian

Black Francis

3:41

12

The Conjuring

Black Francis

3:38

13

Meet Me at the Ghetto Gates

Black Francis

4:02

14

Stars

Black Francis

4:04

15

Custom All the Way

Black Francis

5:36

16

You're Gonna Pay

Black Francis

3:56

17

The Word (Reprise)

Black Francis

3:09

18

The Maharal (Reprise)

Black Francis

2:55

