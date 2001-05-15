Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Fit For A King

Fit For A King

Betty Wright

MS. B Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2001

1

Why We Do (What We Do)

Betty Wright

4:36

2

Tribute To My Girls

Betty Wright

4:41

3

U-R-A-Ho (And You Don't Know It)

Betty Wright

5:34

4

Fit For A King

Betty Wright

4:06

5

Second Time In Love

Betty Wright

5:34

6

You Still Depend On Me

Betty Wright

5:04

7

Just Say The Word

Betty Wright

4:28

8

Somebody's Only Love

Betty Wright

5:35

9

How Could You Just Walk Away?

Betty Wright

4:13

10

It Was Love When It Was Love

Betty Wright

4:52

11

Milk and Honey

Betty Wright

5:59

12

Church Is Out

Betty Wright

5:43

13

Something's Going On

Betty Wright

4:44

14

Tight Ta' Death

Betty Wright

3:46

15

Pull Your Pants Up!!!

Betty Wright

4:11

16

Thoughts

Betty Wright

1:06

