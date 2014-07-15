Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bright Moments

Bright Moments

Terje Lie

TCat Records  • Джаз  • 2014

1

Storm Skies

Jimmy HaslipJeff LorberTerje Lie

4:13

2

Big Surf

Michael LandauJeff LorberTerje Lie

5:14

3

Bright Moments

Jeff LorberTerje Lie

3:57

4

Daybreak

Jeff LorberTerje Lie

5:30

5

You Know

Jeff LorberJimmy HaslipTerje Lie

4:08

6

Islands

Michael LandauJeff LorberTerje Lie

4:13

7

A Special Thing

Jimmy HaslipTerje Lie

4:30

8

Santa Anas

Jimmy HaslipTerje Lie

4:49

9

Pancakes

Terje Lie

4:29

10

Jungle

Jeff LorberMichael LandauTerje Lie

4:13

