Альбом
Постер альбома New 8.0

New 8.0

Various Artists

esc.rec.  • Электроника  • 2013

1

BRVND NU

Msnthrpx

3:59

2

Forgot to Breathe

Sam A La BamalotAsterismsBijou

3:24

3

Fire (Kalima Remix)

Unannounced GuestThe Planty Herbs

2:47

4

Holy Ghost

Gameface

4:13

5

Knetters

SineWave77

4:20

6

Dubbysunshine

Knarsetand

5:08

7

The Dark Half (Live Edit)

Near Earth Object

6:04

8

Relieved

Yoeri

4:38

9

4 Minutes Of Something Good

Alias Lou

4:26

10

Der Einzelganger Binaural Beats Edition

Raymon Brugman

8:18

11

Jumbled

Julien Mier

2:37

12

A Little Second Of You

Knotted Sheets

4:11

