Альбом
Постер альбома The Light Years

The Light Years

The Allies

IndieBlu Music  • R&B и фанк  • 1995

1

Surrender

The Allies

4:38

2

Second Chance

The Allies

3:55

3

Don't Run Away

The Allies

3:29

4

Send Me

The Allies

4:29

5

Don't Keep Him Waiting

The Allies

3:59

6

Don't You Worry

The Allies

5:10

7

Morningstar

The Allies

5:06

8

Pardon Me

The Allies

4:24

9

Hardened Hearts

The Allies

4:41

10

On With The Fight

The Allies

3:43

11

If You Believe

The Allies

3:44

12

Harmony

The Allies

4:07

13

Prayer for the Children

The Allies

4:52

14

Jacque Remembers

The Allies

3:56

15

Somebody Told Me You Were Crying

The Allies

3:08

16

Let's Fall in Love (All Over Again)

The Allies

4:43

17

Runnin' Out Of Time

The Allies

4:13

