Альбом
Постер альбома Children's Songtime

Children's Songtime

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Детская  • 2010

1

I Taut I Taw a Puddy-Tat

Mel Blanc

2:58

2

In the Middle of the House

Alma Cogan

2:10

3

Bangers and Mash

Peter SellersSophia Loren

2:35

4

Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer Katzenellenbogen by the Sea

Max Bygraves

3:09

5

Nick-Nack Paddywack

Tim HartFriends

2:34

6

Bimbo

Sandy Nelson

1:59

7

Run Rabbit Run

FlanaganAllen

2:47

8

Hello My Darlings

Charlie Drake

2:31

9

Nursery School

Joyce Grenfell

5:10

10

The Runaway Train

Vernon Dalhart

3:11

11

All Things Bright and Beautiful

Uncle Mac

2:20

12

Grandfather's Clock

The Radio Revellers

2:19

13

The Ballad of Davy Crockett

Tennessee Ernie Ford

2:53

14

You Are a Pink Toothbrush

Max Bygraves

3:25

15

Woody Woodpecker

Mel Blanc

2:17

16

The Hippopotamus Song

FlandersSwann

2:52

17

Nellie the Elephant

Mandy Miller

2:31

18

The Bee Song

Arthur Askey

2:22

19

The Laughing Policeman

Penrose Charles

2:33

20

The Owl and the Pussycat

Elton Hayes

2:20

21

Farmers in the Den

Uncle Mac

3:23

22

Kitty in the Basket

Diana Decker

2:34

23

Robin Hood

Dick James

2:30

24

Teddy Bears' Picnic

Henry Hall

2:54

25

Try Another Cherry Tree

Max Bygraves

1:55

