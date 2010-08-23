Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Glamorous 50's, Vol. 1

Glamorous 50's, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

My Love and Devotion

Doris Day

3:02

2

Outside of Heaven

Eddie Fisher

2:39

3

At Last! At Last!

David Hughes

3:06

4

Haven't Got a Worry

Rosemary Clooney

2:08

5

You Belong to Me

Jo Stafford

3:13

6

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

3:16

7

I'll Be Around

Eve Boswell

3:05

8

Kiss of Fire

Georgia Gibbs

2:29

9

I Believe

Frankie Laine

2:10

10

Blue Tango

Ray MartinHis Orchestra

2:40

11

Busy Line

Rose Murphy

2:46

12

A-Round the Corner (Beneath the Berry Tree)

Jo Stafford

2:36

13

Any Time

Eddie Fisher

2:40

14

There's a Pawnshop on the Corner in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Guy Mitchell

2:58

15

Goodnight, Irene

Frank Sinatra

2:48

16

Wheel of Fortune

Kay Starr

3:07

17

Istanbul (Not Constantinople)

The Four Lads

2:20

18

April in Portugal

Geraldohis Concert Orchestra

2:24

19

Sugar Bush

Eve Boswell

2:52

20

With These Hands

Johnnie Ray

3:13

21

Don't Laugh at Me (Because I'm a Fool)

Norman Wisdom

3:34

22

Is It Any Wonder?

David Hughes

2:46

23

I Only Saw Him Once

Rosemary Clooney

3:17

24

Please, Mister Sun

Johnnie Ray

3:01

1

My Love and Devotion

Doris Day

3:02

2

Outside of Heaven

Eddie Fisher

2:39

3

At Last! At Last!

David Hughes

3:06

4

Haven't Got a Worry

Rosemary Clooney

2:08

5

You Belong to Me

Jo Stafford

3:13

6

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

3:16

7

I'll Be Around

Eve Boswell

3:05

8

Kiss of Fire

Georgia Gibbs

2:29

9

I Believe

Frankie Laine

2:10

10

Blue Tango

Ray MartinHis Orchestra

2:40

11

Busy Line

Rose Murphy

2:46

12

A-Round the Corner (Beneath the Berry Tree)

Jo Stafford

2:36

13

Any Time

Eddie Fisher

2:40

14

There's a Pawnshop on the Corner in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Guy Mitchell

2:58

15

Goodnight, Irene

Frank Sinatra

2:48

16

Wheel of Fortune

Kay Starr

3:07

17

Istanbul (Not Constantinople)

The Four Lads

2:20

18

April in Portugal

Geraldohis Concert Orchestra

2:24

19

Sugar Bush

Eve Boswell

2:52

20

With These Hands

Johnnie Ray

3:13

21

Don't Laugh at Me (Because I'm a Fool)

Norman Wisdom

3:34

22

Is It Any Wonder?

David Hughes

2:46

23

I Only Saw Him Once

Rosemary Clooney

3:17

24

Please, Mister Sun

Johnnie Ray

3:01