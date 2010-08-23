Glamorous 50's, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
My Love and Devotion
Doris Day
2
Outside of Heaven
Eddie Fisher
3
At Last! At Last!
David Hughes
4
Haven't Got a Worry
Rosemary Clooney
5
You Belong to Me
Jo Stafford
6
Mona Lisa
Nat King Cole
7
I'll Be Around
Eve Boswell
8
Kiss of Fire
Georgia Gibbs
9
I Believe
Frankie Laine
10
Blue Tango
Ray MartinHis Orchestra
11
Busy Line
Rose Murphy
12
A-Round the Corner (Beneath the Berry Tree)
13
Any Time
14
There's a Pawnshop on the Corner in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
Guy Mitchell
15
Goodnight, Irene
Frank Sinatra
16
Wheel of Fortune
Kay Starr
17
Istanbul (Not Constantinople)
The Four Lads
18
April in Portugal
Geraldohis Concert Orchestra
19
Sugar Bush
20
With These Hands
Johnnie Ray
21
Don't Laugh at Me (Because I'm a Fool)
Norman Wisdom
22
Is It Any Wonder?
23
I Only Saw Him Once
24
Please, Mister Sun