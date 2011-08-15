Vintage Jazz Pioneers - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Louis Armstrong
1
Hotter Than That
2
I Believe
3
I Can't Give You Anything but Love, Baby
4
I Cover the Waterfront
5
I Double Dare You
6
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
7
I Never Knew
8
I Surrendear Dear
9
I Want a Little Girl
10
I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder
11
I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket
12
I'm Shooting High
13
I've Got a Heart Full of Rhythm
14
I've Got a Pocket Full of Dreams
15
I've Got My Fingers Crossed
16
In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree
17
It Takes Time
18
It's Wonderful
19
Jack Armstrong Blues
20
Jeepers Creepers
21
Jonah and the Whale
22
Joseph and His Brudders
23
Jubilee
24
Knockin' A Jug
25
La Cucaracha
This Is Louis Armstrong Part 1 & 2
The Definitive Album By Louis Armstrong
The Louis Armstrong Story, Early Recordings 1925-26
When the Saints Go Marching In
Classic Jazz, 1924 - , Vol. 2
Big Bands, 1938-39
