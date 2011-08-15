Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vintage Jazz Pioneers - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 2

Vintage Jazz Pioneers - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 2

Louis Armstrong

Sleeping Giant Music  • Джаз  • 2011

1

Hotter Than That

Louis Armstrong

3:03

2

I Believe

Louis Armstrong

3:03

3

I Can't Give You Anything but Love, Baby

Louis Armstrong

2:59

4

I Cover the Waterfront

Louis Armstrong

3:17

5

I Double Dare You

Louis Armstrong

3:01

6

I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music

Louis Armstrong

3:22

7

I Never Knew

Louis Armstrong

2:49

8

I Surrendear Dear

Louis Armstrong

3:13

9

I Want a Little Girl

Louis Armstrong

3:06

10

I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder

Louis Armstrong

2:37

11

I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket

Louis Armstrong

2:59

12

I'm Shooting High

Louis Armstrong

2:57

13

I've Got a Heart Full of Rhythm

Louis Armstrong

3:13

14

I've Got a Pocket Full of Dreams

Louis Armstrong

2:58

15

I've Got My Fingers Crossed

 🅴

Louis Armstrong

2:33

16

In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree

Louis Armstrong

2:22

17

It Takes Time

Louis Armstrong

2:41

18

It's Wonderful

Louis Armstrong

2:39

19

Jack Armstrong Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:03

20

Jeepers Creepers

Louis Armstrong

2:43

21

Jonah and the Whale

Louis Armstrong

2:47

22

Joseph and His Brudders

Louis Armstrong

3:05

23

Jubilee

Louis Armstrong

2:40

24

Knockin' A Jug

Louis Armstrong

3:18

25

La Cucaracha

Louis Armstrong

2:43

