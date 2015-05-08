Classic Music of Black Origin, Vol. 15

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Nora Darling
Lion
2
Congo Bara
Keskidee Trio
3
Fancy Tricks
Blind BlakeLaura Rucker
4
John Thomas
The Caresser
5
Marian Le' Go Me Man
6
Jesus Is a Mighty Good Leader
Skip James
7
Broke and Hungry
Blind Lemon Jefferson
8
Senorita Panchita
Tiger
9
Let's Call a Heart a Heart
Billie Holiday
10
Experience Blues
Blind Willie McTell
11
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Ella Fitzgerald
12
Frankie and Albert
Charley Patton
13
Someone to Watch over Me
14
Johnnie Tak My Wife
Wilmouth HouidiniHis Caribbean Orchestra
15
These Foolish Things
Charlie Christian
16
Married to You
Merrick's Orchestra
17
Moanin' the Blues
Mississippi John Hurt
18
Easy to Love
19
Autumn Leaves
Erroll Garner
20
Bargie
Hubert Porterthe Tower Islanders