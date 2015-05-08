Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Music of Black Origin, Vol. 15

Classic Music of Black Origin, Vol. 15

Various Artists

Wyte Myce  • Блюз  • 2015

1

Nora Darling

Lion

3:02

2

Congo Bara

Keskidee Trio

2:59

3

Fancy Tricks

Blind BlakeLaura Rucker

2:58

4

John Thomas

The Caresser

3:00

5

Marian Le' Go Me Man

Keskidee Trio

3:03

6

Jesus Is a Mighty Good Leader

Skip James

3:01

7

Broke and Hungry

Blind Lemon Jefferson

3:01

8

Senorita Panchita

Tiger

3:03

9

Let's Call a Heart a Heart

Billie Holiday

3:00

10

Experience Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:12

11

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Ella Fitzgerald

3:10

12

Frankie and Albert

Charley Patton

3:20

13

Someone to Watch over Me

Ella Fitzgerald

3:14

14

Johnnie Tak My Wife

Wilmouth HouidiniHis Caribbean Orchestra

3:14

15

These Foolish Things

Charlie Christian

3:12

16

Married to You

Merrick's Orchestra

3:14

17

Moanin' the Blues

Mississippi John Hurt

3:15

18

Easy to Love

Billie Holiday

3:12

19

Autumn Leaves

Erroll Garner

3:33

20

Bargie

Hubert Porterthe Tower Islanders

3:15

