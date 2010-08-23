Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Early Years

The Early Years

Eartha Kitt

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Looking for a Guy

Eartha Kitt

2:57

2

Jonny

Eartha Kitt

2:51

3

Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)

Eartha Kitt

3:03

4

Lazy Afternoon

Eartha Kitt

2:22

5

The Blues

Eartha Kitt

3:32

6

Senor

Eartha Kitt

2:55

7

Mademoiselle Kitt

Eartha Kitt

2:30

8

Je Creche Un Homme (I Want a Man)

Eartha Kitt

2:48

9

If I Can't Take It with Me

Eartha Kitt

2:30

10

Mountain High, Valley Low

 🅴

Eartha Kitt

2:35

11

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

Eartha Kitt

3:01

12

Looking for a Boy

Eartha Kitt

2:59

13

Strangers in the Starlight

Eartha Kitt

2:22

14

Thursdays Child

Eartha Kitt

3:59

15

Easy Does It

Eartha Kitt

2:51

16

Put More Wood on the Fire

Eartha Kitt

2:01

17

Mambo de Paree

Eartha Kitt

2:51

18

Mink Schmink

Eartha Kitt

2:58

