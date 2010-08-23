The Early Years

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Eartha Kitt
1
Looking for a Guy
2
Jonny
3
Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)
4
Lazy Afternoon
5
The Blues
6
Senor
7
Mademoiselle Kitt
8
Je Creche Un Homme (I Want a Man)
9
If I Can't Take It with Me
10
Mountain High, Valley Low
11
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
12
Looking for a Boy
13
Strangers in the Starlight
14
Thursdays Child
15
Easy Does It
16
Put More Wood on the Fire
17
Mambo de Paree
18
Mink Schmink
Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt
Music around the World by Eartha Kitt
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Показать ещё