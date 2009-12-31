Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Legend Performs, Vol. 2

A Legend Performs, Vol. 2

Johnny Cash

Orange Leisure  • Разная  • 2009

1

Doin' My Time

Johnny Cash

2:40

2

Country Boy

Johnny Cash

1:54

3

Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You)

Johnny Cash

2:02

4

Belshazar

Johnny Cash

2:27

5

Born to Lose

Johnny Cash

2:12

6

Life Goes on

 🅴

Johnny Cash

2:01

7

Straight A's in Love

Johnny Cash

2:18

8

Blue Train

Johnny Cash

2:04

9

Oh Lonesome Me

Johnny Cash

2:31

10

Rock Island Line

Johnny Cash

2:13

11

It's Just About Time

Johnny Cash

2:10

12

Hey Porter

Johnny Cash

2:16

13

The Wreck of the Old '97

Johnny Cash

1:50

14

Goodnight Irene

Johnny Cash

2:39

15

Wide Open Road

Johnny Cash

2:27

16

Two Timin' Woman

Johnny Cash

2:00

17

If the Good Lord's Willing

Johnny Cash

1:46

18

I Was There When It Happened

Johnny Cash

2:18

