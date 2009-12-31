A Legend Performs, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Johnny Cash
1
Doin' My Time
2
Country Boy
3
Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You)
4
Belshazar
5
Born to Lose
6
Life Goes on
7
Straight A's in Love
8
Blue Train
9
Oh Lonesome Me
10
Rock Island Line
11
It's Just About Time
12
Hey Porter
13
The Wreck of the Old '97
14
Goodnight Irene
15
Wide Open Road
16
Two Timin' Woman
17
If the Good Lord's Willing
18
I Was There When It Happened
There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1
Giants Country
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Cash, Vol. 2
