Альбом
Постер альбома Western Themes

Western Themes

Wildlife

Orange Leisure  • Разная  • 2009

1

Magnificent Seven

Wildlife

2:53

2

Man with the Harmonica

Wildlife

3:00

3

Once Upon a Time in the Wild West

Wildlife

3:20

4

Rawhide

Wildlife

1:58

5

Return of the Seven

Wildlife

2:23

6

The Commancheros

Wildlife

2:23

7

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Wildlife

3:00

8

The Man from Laramie

Wildlife

2:38

9

True Grit

Wildlife

3:10

10

Wandering Star

Wildlife

3:15

11

Yankee Doodle

Wildlife

2:07

12

A Fistfull of Dollars

Wildlife

2:01

13

A Professional Gun

Wildlife

2:30

14

Bonanza

Wildlife

2:24

15

Dynamite Ringo

Wildlife

2:51

16

Green Leaves of Summer

Wildlife

2:19

17

Hang 'em High

Wildlife

2:09

18

High Noon

Wildlife

2:44

19

Honodo (Main Title)

Wildlife

2:50

20

How the West Was Won

Wildlife

2:39

