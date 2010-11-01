Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hits That Made the Brits, Vol. 3

Hits That Made the Brits, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Rock With the Caveman

Tommy Steele

1:57

2

My Prayer

The Platters

2:48

3

Race With the Devil

Gene Vincent

2:04

4

Autumn Concerto

George Melachrino Orchestra

3:12

5

St. Therese of the Roses

Malcolm Vaughan

2:52

6

I Don't Care

Liberace

2:55

7

Shortnin' Bread Rock

Tony Crombiehis rockets

2:28

8

Make It a Party - Medley

Winifred Atwell

5:15

9

Glendora

Glen Mason

2:08

10

Rip It Up

Bill HaleyThe Comets

2:26

11

The Green Door

Jim Lowe

2:15

12

Teach You to Rock

Tony Crombiehis rockets

2:03

13

In the Middle of the House

Jimmy Parkinson

2:15

14

Blue Jean Bop

Gene Vincent

2:25

15

More

Jimmy Young

2:21

16

In the Middle of the House

Alma Cogan

2:11

17

Just Walking in the Rain

Johnnie Ray

2:40

18

A Woman in Love

The Four Aces

3:20

19

Green Door

Frankie Vaughan

2:48

20

Tonight You Belong to Me

PatiencePrudence

1:55

21

Ten Thousand Miles

Michael Holliday

2:41

22

Two Different Worlds

Ronnie Hilton

2:56

23

A House With Love in It

Vera Lynn

2:41

