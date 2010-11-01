Hits That Made the Brits, Vol. 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Rock With the Caveman
Tommy Steele
2
My Prayer
The Platters
3
Race With the Devil
Gene Vincent
4
Autumn Concerto
George Melachrino Orchestra
5
St. Therese of the Roses
Malcolm Vaughan
6
I Don't Care
Liberace
7
Shortnin' Bread Rock
Tony Crombiehis rockets
8
Make It a Party - Medley
Winifred Atwell
9
Glendora
Glen Mason
10
Rip It Up
Bill HaleyThe Comets
11
The Green Door
Jim Lowe
12
Teach You to Rock
13
In the Middle of the House
Jimmy Parkinson
14
Blue Jean Bop
15
More
Jimmy Young
16
Alma Cogan
17
Just Walking in the Rain
Johnnie Ray
18
A Woman in Love
The Four Aces
19
Green Door
Frankie Vaughan
20
Tonight You Belong to Me
PatiencePrudence
21
Ten Thousand Miles
Michael Holliday
22
Two Different Worlds
Ronnie Hilton
23
A House With Love in It
Vera Lynn