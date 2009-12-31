Billie & Lester

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Lester Young, Billie Holiday
1
Romance In The Dark
Billie HolidayLester Young
2
They Can't Take That Away From Me
3
Shoe Shine Swing
4
This Year's Kisses
5
Night and Day
6
The Man I Love
7
Billie's Blues
8
You're A Lucky Guy
9
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
10
I'll Get By
11
Me Myself and I
12
Georgia On My Mind
13
Fine and Mellow
14
I Can't Get Started
15
All of Me
16
Swing Brother Swing
17
When You're Smiling
18
Easy Living
19
Let's Do It
20
Mean To Me
Sideways
Swing Time, 1948-50, Vol. 8
Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio
Lester Swings
The Best of Swing Jazz - Tenor Sax
Count Every Star
Показать ещё
A Date at the Movies
Jazz Singles Party: Crazy Night, Romance at Dance Floor, Sexy Vibes, Drink Lounge Bar, Chill Jazz, Wild Lust
Jazz Lounge Paris Playlist
Road to Mega Mind
Marimba Plus
Office Jazz