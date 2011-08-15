Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vintage Jazz Pioneers - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 3

Vintage Jazz Pioneers - Louis Armstrong, Vol. 3

Louis Armstrong

Sleeping Giant Music  • Джаз  • 2011

1

La Vie En Rose

Louis Armstrong

3:28

2

Lazy Bones

Louis Armstrong

3:18

3

Let That Be a Lesson To You

Louis Armstrong

2:37

4

Linger in Your Arms a Little Longer

Louis Armstrong

3:02

5

Long, Long Journey

Louis Armstrong

4:22

6

Long, Long Ago

Louis Armstrong

2:56

7

Love Walked In

Louis Armstrong

2:34

8

Lovely Weather We're Having

Louis Armstrong

3:21

9

Mahogany Hall Stomp

Louis Armstrong

2:59

10

Melancholy Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:08

11

Mexican Swing

Louis Armstrong

2:42

12

Muggles

Louis Armstrong

2:52

13

My Walking Stick

Louis Armstrong

2:45

14

Naturally

Louis Armstrong

2:52

15

No Variety Blues

Louis Armstrong

2:58

16

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen

Louis Armstrong

3:13

17

Old Man Mose

Louis Armstrong

3:00

18

On the Sentimental Side

Louis Armstrong

2:29

19

On Treasure Island

Louis Armstrong

3:08

20

Once In a While

Louis Armstrong

3:13

21

Perdido Street Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:07

22

Public Melody Number One

Louis Armstrong

3:12

23

Red Sails in the Sunset

Louis Armstrong

3:01

24

Rhythm Saved the World

Louis Armstrong

2:57

25

Rockin' Chair

Louis Armstrong

3:06

