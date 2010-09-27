Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Manhattan

Manhattan

Ella Fitzgerald

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Manhattan

Ella Fitzgerald

2:51

2

Get Happy

Ella Fitzgerald

3:32

3

Night and Day

Ella Fitzgerald

3:06

4

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

2:58

5

Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald

4:55

6

Someone to Watch Over Me

Ella Fitzgerald

4:34

7

Let's Do it (Let's Fall in Love)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:35

8

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Ella Fitzgerald

4:40

9

You Do Something to Me

Ella Fitzgerald

2:25

10

A Fine Romance

Ella Fitzgerald

3:38

11

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye

Ella Fitzgerald

3:37

12

I get a Kick Out of You

Ella Fitzgerald

4:02

13

Cheek to Cheek

Ella Fitzgerald

3:50

14

Don't Fence Me In

Ella Fitzgerald

3:20

1

Manhattan

Ella Fitzgerald

2:51

2

Get Happy

Ella Fitzgerald

3:32

3

Night and Day

Ella Fitzgerald

3:06

4

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

2:58

5

Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald

4:55

6

Someone to Watch Over Me

Ella Fitzgerald

4:34

7

Let's Do it (Let's Fall in Love)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:35

8

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Ella Fitzgerald

4:40

9

You Do Something to Me

Ella Fitzgerald

2:25

10

A Fine Romance

Ella Fitzgerald

3:38

11

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye

Ella Fitzgerald

3:37

12

I get a Kick Out of You

Ella Fitzgerald

4:02

13

Cheek to Cheek

Ella Fitzgerald

3:50

14

Don't Fence Me In

Ella Fitzgerald

3:20

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin

Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin

Постер альбома Swings Lightly

Swings Lightly

Постер альбома Ella Sings and Nelson Swings

Ella Sings and Nelson Swings

Постер альбома Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956

Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома If

If

Постер альбома The Best Collection of Renato Carosone

The Best Collection of Renato Carosone

Постер альбома Atene

Atene

Постер альбома Madagascar

Madagascar

Постер альбома Christmas

Christmas

Постер альбома Christmas Jazz

Christmas Jazz