Ella Fitzgerald
1
Manhattan
2
Get Happy
3
Night and Day
4
Let's Face the Music and Dance
5
Summertime
6
Someone to Watch Over Me
7
Let's Do it (Let's Fall in Love)
8
They Can't Take That Away from Me
9
You Do Something to Me
10
A Fine Romance
11
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
12
I get a Kick Out of You
13
Cheek to Cheek
14
Don't Fence Me In
Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin
Swings Lightly
Ella Sings and Nelson Swings
Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
If
The Best Collection of Renato Carosone
Atene
Madagascar
Christmas
Christmas Jazz