Альбом
Постер альбома Harmony Vol 2

Harmony Vol 2

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

The Andrews SistersAl Jolson

2:27

2

Down Among the Sheltering Palms

The Mills BrothersAl Jolson

2:46

3

A Tree in the Meadow

The Ames BrothersMonica Lewis

3:17

4

Blue Tail Fly

The Andrews SistersBurl Ives

2:49

5

I'm Biting My Fingernails and Thinking of You

The Andrews SistersErnest Tubb

2:55

6

Play a Simple Melody

Bing CrosbyGary Crosby

3:00

7

Sam's Song

Bing CrosbyGary Crosby

2:59

8

Gone Fishing

Bing CrosbyLouis Armstrong

2:36

9

Cuanto La Gusta

Carmen MirandaThe Andrews Sisters

3:04

10

The Woody Woodpecker Song

Danny KayeThe Andrews Sisters

2:17

11

Confess

Doris DayBuddy Clark

3:04

12

Stone Cold Dead in the Market (He Had it Coming)

Ella FitzgeraldLouis Jordan

2:46

13

Baby It's Cold Outside

Esther WilliamsRicardo Montalban

4:48

14

Let's Take an Old Fashioned Walk

Frank SinatraDoris Day

3:06

15

Tell Me a Story

Jimmy BoydsFrankie Laine

2:13

16

I'll Never Be Free

Kay StarrTennessee Ernie Ford

2:46

17

Mockin' Bird Hill

Les PaulMary Ford

2:23

18

The Frim Fram Sauce

Louis ArmstrongElla Fitzgerald

3:18

19

Slipping Around

Margaret WhitingJimmy Wakely

2:18

20

The Old Master Painter

Peggy LeeMel Tormé

2:54

21

A Bushel and a Peck

Perry ComoBetty Hutton

2:50

