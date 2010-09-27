Harmony Vol 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Various Artists
1
Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
The Andrews SistersAl Jolson
2
Down Among the Sheltering Palms
The Mills BrothersAl Jolson
3
A Tree in the Meadow
The Ames BrothersMonica Lewis
4
Blue Tail Fly
The Andrews SistersBurl Ives
5
I'm Biting My Fingernails and Thinking of You
The Andrews SistersErnest Tubb
6
Play a Simple Melody
Bing CrosbyGary Crosby
7
Sam's Song
8
Gone Fishing
Bing CrosbyLouis Armstrong
9
Cuanto La Gusta
Carmen MirandaThe Andrews Sisters
10
The Woody Woodpecker Song
Danny KayeThe Andrews Sisters
11
Confess
Doris DayBuddy Clark
12
Stone Cold Dead in the Market (He Had it Coming)
Ella FitzgeraldLouis Jordan
13
Baby It's Cold Outside
Esther WilliamsRicardo Montalban
14
Let's Take an Old Fashioned Walk
Frank SinatraDoris Day
15
Tell Me a Story
Jimmy BoydsFrankie Laine
16
I'll Never Be Free
Kay StarrTennessee Ernie Ford
17
Mockin' Bird Hill
Les PaulMary Ford
18
The Frim Fram Sauce
Louis ArmstrongElla Fitzgerald
19
Slipping Around
Margaret WhitingJimmy Wakely
20
The Old Master Painter
Peggy LeeMel Tormé
21
A Bushel and a Peck
Perry ComoBetty Hutton
