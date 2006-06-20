Billie Holiday Selected Favorites Volume 4

Слушатели
Billie Holiday
1
Love Me Or Leave Me - Original
2
Let's Call A Heart A Heart
3
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
4
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm - Alternate
5
If Dreams Come True
6
I'm Gonna Lock My Heart
7
I've Got A Date With A Dream
8
It's Easy To Blame The Weather
9
Lover Man
10
It's The Same Old Story
11
Loveless Love
12
Let's Do It
13
I'm In A Low-Down Groove
14
It's A Sin To Tell A Lie
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Mr. Gershwin
There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues
Jazz at the Philharmonic
