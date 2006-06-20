Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Billie Holiday Selected Favorites Volume 4

Billie Holiday Selected Favorites Volume 4

Billie Holiday

Charly Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2006

1

Love Me Or Leave Me - Original

Billie Holiday

3:20

2

Let's Call A Heart A Heart

Billie Holiday

3:03

3

I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

Billie Holiday

2:55

4

I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm - Alternate

Billie Holiday

2:57

5

If Dreams Come True

Billie Holiday

3:03

6

I'm Gonna Lock My Heart

Billie Holiday

2:07

7

I've Got A Date With A Dream

Billie Holiday

2:48

8

It's Easy To Blame The Weather

Billie Holiday

3:01

9

Lover Man

Billie Holiday

3:21

10

It's The Same Old Story

Billie Holiday

3:11

11

Loveless Love

Billie Holiday

3:15

12

Let's Do It

Billie Holiday

2:57

13

I'm In A Low-Down Groove

Billie Holiday

3:09

14

It's A Sin To Tell A Lie

Billie Holiday

3:03

