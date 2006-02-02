Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Walk the Line (disc two)

Walk the Line (disc two)

Johnny Cash

Charly Records  • Разная  • 2006

1

Rock Island Line

Johnny Cash

2:10

2

Oh, Lonesome Me

Johnny Cash

2:27

3

Hey! Porter

Johnny Cash

2:12

4

The Wreck of the Old 97

Johnny Cash

1:47

5

Belshazzar

Johnny Cash

2:24

6

Country Boy

Johnny Cash

1:51

7

Doin' My Time

Johnny Cash

2:35

8

If the Good Lord's Willing

Johnny Cash

1:41

9

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow

Johnny Cash

2:24

10

Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You)

Johnny Cash

1:58

11

I Was There When It Happened

Johnny Cash

2:14

12

Born to Lose

Johnny Cash

2:09

13

Life Goes On

 🅴

Johnny Cash

1:57

14

Blue Train

Johnny Cash

2:00

15

Goodnight Irene

Johnny Cash

2:39

16

Fool's Hall of Fame

Johnny Cash

2:22

17

I Couldn't Keep From Crying

Johnny Cash

2:00

18

I Forgot to Remember to Forget

Johnny Cash

1:52

19

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)

Johnny Cash

1:45

20

Always Alone

Johnny Cash

1:49

21

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You

Johnny Cash

2:11

22

The Story of a Broken Heart

Johnny Cash

2:09

23

Down the Street to 301

Johnny Cash

2:02

24

Port of Lonely Hearts

Johnny Cash

2:32

25

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know

Johnny Cash

2:21

26

You Win Again

Johnny Cash

2:15

27

Leave That Junk Alone (demo)

Johnny Cash

1:28

28

I Walk the Line (alternate version)

Johnny Cash

2:39

