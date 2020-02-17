Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Perfect Atmosphere for a Romantic Dinner

Perfect Atmosphere for a Romantic Dinner

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Soulful

Konstantin Klashtorni

4:21

2

Golden Pig

Dmitriy Andronov

3:27

3

Relief

Skip Peck

4:00

4

Inner Prizm

Darron Mckinney

4:23

5

Fusion Time

Mark Allaway

2:18

6

Like It Never Happened

Nathan Peck

3:55

7

To Be Truthful

Skip Peck

3:25

8

Desert Traveller

Mark Dorricott

3:49

9

Dedication

Richard Gardzina

5:29

10

Cloudy Sky

Dynamedion GbR

2:37

11

Funked

Morris Lionel

4:25

12

Double Take

Leon Ayers, Jr.

3:37

13

Off to a Good Start

Skip Peck

3:32

14

Nothing Without You

Konstantin Klashtorni

4:21

15

Shift Change

Darron Mckinney

5:18

16

Walking

Konstantin Klashtorni

3:52

17

A New York State of Mind

Mark Dorricott

3:52

18

Holiday Home

Mark Allaway

1:33

19

Cool, Blue, and Smooth

Lee FitzSimmons

4:02

20

A Evening by the Fire

Nathan Peck

3:52

