Альбом
Постер альбома Everybody Loves to Swing: Dance to the Jazz Instrumental Music, Create the Vintage Party Mood at Home

Everybody Loves to Swing: Dance to the Jazz Instrumental Music, Create the Vintage Party Mood at Home

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

Relaxland Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Everybody Loves to Swing

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:44

2

All in Dance Moves

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:42

3

Carefree Party Evening

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:40

4

Moments of Festivity

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:37

5

Energetic Swing Banquet

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:36

6

Crazy Jazzy Nights

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:34

7

Celebrating Wonderful Time

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:53

8

Excited for Swing

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:51

9

Paradise of Jazz Dance

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:47

10

Swingful Sunset

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:47

11

Swing Jazz Within Me

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:45

12

Everyone Needs Jazz Right Now

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:51

13

Time to Dance Again

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:45

14

Joy of Swing Dancing

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:41

15

Young and Cheerful

Amazing Jazz Music Collection

3:41

