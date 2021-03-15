Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Saxophone Jazz Ballad !2

Saxophone Jazz Ballad !2

Saxophone Ballads Channel

Gold Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

March On, March On

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:10

2

Can’t We Start Talking It Over

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:35

3

Anacruses

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:38

4

Screamin'The Blues

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:57

5

Private Area

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:17

6

Sweet Emotions

Saxophone Ballads Channel

5:59

7

Perfect Faces

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:12

8

Break Jazz

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:06

9

Smooth Cafe Club

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:28

10

Late Sunshine

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:12

11

Jazz Ballads Saxophone

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:21

12

All the Giris in the World

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:36

13

Eyes for Brownie

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:16

14

Growing Tides

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:24

15

Touch Me

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:14

16

Tables

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:26

17

The Tenor Sax

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:40

18

Romantic Dinner

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:33

19

Deep Saxophone

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:17

20

Saxophone Games

Saxophone Ballads Channel

4:28

21

Doors Are Open

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:15

22

Rain on My Window

Saxophone Ballads Channel

3:08

