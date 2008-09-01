Слушатели
Duke Ellington
1
Caravan
2
In A Mellow Tone
3
Solid Old Man
4
Spiritual (Come Sunday) / Worksong
5
The Blues
6
Rugged Romeo
7
Sono
8
Air-Conditioned Jungle
9
Pitter Panther Patter
10
The New Look (Snibor)
11
Blue Serge
12
Triple Play
13
Harlem Airshaft
14
A Johnny Hodges Medley: Wanderlust - Junior Hop - Jeep's Blues -Squatty Roo - The Mood To Be Wooed
15
Mella Brava
16
Kickapoo Joy Juice
17
On A Turquiose Cloud
18
Bakiff
19
Cotton Tail
