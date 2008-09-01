Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In A Mellow Tone

In A Mellow Tone

Duke Ellington

Documents  • Джаз  • 2008

1

Caravan

Duke Ellington

3:59

2

In A Mellow Tone

Duke Ellington

3:06

3

Solid Old Man

Duke Ellington

3:41

4

Spiritual (Come Sunday) / Worksong

Duke Ellington

12:57

5

The Blues

Duke Ellington

5:54

6

Rugged Romeo

Duke Ellington

4:12

7

Sono

Duke Ellington

5:29

8

Air-Conditioned Jungle

Duke Ellington

6:20

9

Pitter Panther Patter

Duke Ellington

2:50

10

The New Look (Snibor)

Duke Ellington

3:45

11

Blue Serge

Duke Ellington

3:54

12

Triple Play

Duke Ellington

6:12

13

Harlem Airshaft

Duke Ellington

3:44

14

A Johnny Hodges Medley: Wanderlust - Junior Hop - Jeep's Blues -Squatty Roo - The Mood To Be Wooed

Duke Ellington

6:47

15

Mella Brava

Duke Ellington

4:06

16

Kickapoo Joy Juice

Duke Ellington

3:56

17

On A Turquiose Cloud

Duke Ellington

4:11

18

Bakiff

Duke Ellington

6:10

19

Cotton Tail

Duke Ellington

3:24

