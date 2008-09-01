Blue Skies

Слушатели
Frank Sinatra
All Or Nothing At All
Melancholy Mood
Who Told You I Cared
It's Funny To Everyone But Me
Every Day Of My Life
From The Bottom Of My Heart
On A Little Street In Singapore
Ciribiribin
Here Comes The Night
Violets For Your Furs
The Sky Fell Down
How Do You Do Without Me
In The Blue Of The Evening
Shake Down The Stars
Not So Long Ago
The Fable Of The Rose
Shadows On The Sand
I'll Never Let A Day Pass By
Just As Tough You Were Here
All This And Heaven Too
Where Do You Keep Your Heart
You're Breaking My Heart All Over Again
Do You Know Why
