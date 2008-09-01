Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz A La Carte

Jazz A La Carte

Duke Ellington

Documents  • Джаз  • 2008

1

Jazz A La Carte

Duke Ellington

2:32

2

Caravan

Duke Ellington

2:38

3

Azure

Duke Ellington

3:11

4

Foolin' Myself

Duke Ellington

2:57

5

A Sailboat In The Moonlight

Duke Ellington

3:03

6

You'll Never Go To Heaven (If You Break My Heart)

Duke Ellington

2:28

7

Peckin'

Duke Ellington

3:07

8

All God's Chillun Got Rhythm (instr.)

Duke Ellington

2:40

9

All God's Chillun Got Rhythm (vocal)

Duke Ellington

2:24

10

Alabamy Home

Duke Ellington

2:40

11

Get It Southern Style

Duke Ellington

2:41

12

Moonlight Fiesta

Duke Ellington

2:46

13

Sponge Cake And Spinach

Duke Ellington

2:32

14

If You're Ever In My Arms Again

Duke Ellington

2:52

15

The Back Room Romp (A Contraptual Stomp)

Duke Ellington

2:47

16

Swing Baby Swing (Love In My Heart)

Duke Ellington

2:32

17

Sugar Hill Shim Sham

Duke Ellington

2:35

18

Tea And Trumpets

Duke Ellington

2:31

19

Chatter-Box

Duke Ellington

2:44

20

Jubilesta

Duke Ellington

2:54

21

Diminuendo In Blue

Duke Ellington

2:44

22

Crescendo In Blue

Duke Ellington

3:17

23

Harmony In Harlem

Duke Ellington

3:06

24

Dusk In The Desert

Duke Ellington

3:04

25

Jubilesta

Duke Ellington

2:46

26

Watching

Duke Ellington

2:54

27

Pigeons And Peppers

Duke Ellington

2:53

28

I Can't Give You Anything But Love

Duke Ellington

2:35

29

Stepping Into Swing Society

Duke Ellington

3:06

30

Prologue To Black And Tan Fantasy

Duke Ellington

2:33

31

The New Black And Tan Fantasy

Duke Ellington

2:40

32

Drummer's Delight

Duke Ellington

2:25

33

If I Thought You Cared

Duke Ellington

2:59

34

Have A Heart

Duke Ellington

2:42

35

My Day

Duke Ellington

3:03

36

Silvery Moon And Golden Sands

Duke Ellington

3:14

37

Echoes Of Harlem

Duke Ellington

3:15

38

Riding On A Blue Note

Duke Ellington

2:48

39

Lost In Meditation

Duke Ellington

2:55

40

The Gal From Joe's

 🅴

Duke Ellington

2:54

