Duke Ellington
1
Jazz A La Carte
2
Caravan
3
Azure
4
Foolin' Myself
5
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
6
You'll Never Go To Heaven (If You Break My Heart)
7
Peckin'
8
All God's Chillun Got Rhythm (instr.)
9
All God's Chillun Got Rhythm (vocal)
10
Alabamy Home
11
Get It Southern Style
12
Moonlight Fiesta
13
Sponge Cake And Spinach
14
If You're Ever In My Arms Again
15
The Back Room Romp (A Contraptual Stomp)
16
Swing Baby Swing (Love In My Heart)
17
Sugar Hill Shim Sham
18
Tea And Trumpets
19
Chatter-Box
20
Jubilesta
21
Diminuendo In Blue
22
Crescendo In Blue
23
Harmony In Harlem
24
Dusk In The Desert
25
26
Watching
27
Pigeons And Peppers
28
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
29
Stepping Into Swing Society
30
Prologue To Black And Tan Fantasy
31
The New Black And Tan Fantasy
32
Drummer's Delight
33
If I Thought You Cared
34
Have A Heart
35
My Day
36
Silvery Moon And Golden Sands
37
Echoes Of Harlem
38
Riding On A Blue Note
39
Lost In Meditation
40
The Gal From Joe's
Such Sweet Thunder
Duke Ellington - 1927-1928
1928-1929
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duke Ellington, Vol. 4
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duke Ellington, Vol. 3
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duke Ellington, Vol. 2
Hideaway (Single Version)
Chandelier
Turkish Authentic Saz
When Juniper Sleeps
Colorful Mix
Do You Know Why