Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома George Gershwin Vol.3

George Gershwin Vol.3

Various Artists

Documents  • Джаз  • 2008

1

You've Got What Gets Me

Eddeie QuilianMitzi Green

3:15

2

Fascinating Rhythm

Tommy Dorsey

5:28

3

Embraceable You

Judy GarlandTommy Dorsey

4:58

4

Boy! What Love Has Done To Me (Extended Version)

Tommy Dorsey

3:25

5

Treat Me Rough (Extended Version)

Mickey RooneyJudy Garland

6:36

6

I Got Rhythm

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

8:06

7

Could You Use Me?

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

3:03

8

Ouverture Medley

The Warner Bros Studio Orchestra

10:13

9

Swanee

Al Jolson

1:50

10

135th Street Blues (Blue Monday)

John B. Hughes

6:06

11

Summertime (Extended Version)

Anne Brown

3:56

12

Delishious (Extended Version)

Sally Sweetland

2:11

13

Third Prelude (Outtake)

Oscar Levant

0:56

1

You've Got What Gets Me

Eddeie QuilianMitzi Green

3:15

2

Fascinating Rhythm

Tommy Dorsey

5:28

3

Embraceable You

Judy GarlandTommy Dorsey

4:58

4

Boy! What Love Has Done To Me (Extended Version)

Tommy Dorsey

3:25

5

Treat Me Rough (Extended Version)

Mickey RooneyJudy Garland

6:36

6

I Got Rhythm

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

8:06

7

Could You Use Me?

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

3:03

8

Ouverture Medley

The Warner Bros Studio Orchestra

10:13

9

Swanee

Al Jolson

1:50

10

135th Street Blues (Blue Monday)

John B. Hughes

6:06

11

Summertime (Extended Version)

Anne Brown

3:56

12

Delishious (Extended Version)

Sally Sweetland

2:11

13

Third Prelude (Outtake)

Oscar Levant

0:56