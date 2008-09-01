George Gershwin Vol.3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
You've Got What Gets Me
Eddeie QuilianMitzi Green
2
Fascinating Rhythm
Tommy Dorsey
3
Embraceable You
Judy GarlandTommy Dorsey
4
Boy! What Love Has Done To Me (Extended Version)
5
Treat Me Rough (Extended Version)
Mickey RooneyJudy Garland
6
I Got Rhythm
Judy GarlandMickey Rooney
7
Could You Use Me?
8
Ouverture Medley
The Warner Bros Studio Orchestra
9
Swanee
Al Jolson
10
135th Street Blues (Blue Monday)
John B. Hughes
11
Summertime (Extended Version)
Anne Brown
12
Delishious (Extended Version)
Sally Sweetland
13
Third Prelude (Outtake)
Oscar Levant