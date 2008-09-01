Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bessie Smith

Bessie Smith

Bessie Smith

Documents  • Джаз  • 2008

1

Down Hearted Blues

Clarence WilliamsBessie Smith

3:24

2

Gulf Coast Blues

Clarence WilliamsBessie Smith

3:03

3

Oh Daddy Blues

Bessie SmithClarence Williams

3:03

4

Baby Won’t You Please Come Home

Bessie SmithClarence Williams

2:54

5

Aggravatin Papa

Bessie SmithClarence Williams

3:15

6

Beale Street Mama

Clarence WilliamsBessie Smith

3:33

7

Keeps On A-Rainin’ (Papa, He Can't Make No Time)

Clarence WilliamsBessie Smith

3:05

8

Taint Nobody's Bizness If I Do

Bessie SmithClarence Williams

3:25

9

Mama's Got The Blues

Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith

2:55

10

Outside Of That

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:26

11

Lady Luck Blues

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:06

12

Yodling Blues

Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith

3:10

13

Bleeding Hearted Blues

Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith

3:04

14

Midnight Blues

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:16

15

If You Don't, I Know Who Will

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:34

16

Nobody In Town Can Bake A Sweet Jelly Roll Like Mine

Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith

3:30

17

Jail House Blues

Irvin JohnsBessie Smith

3:12

18

Sam Jones Blues

Irvin JohnsBessie Smith

2:46

19

Cemetery Blues

Jimmy JonesBessie Smith

3:28

20

Graveyard Dream Blues

Bessie SmithJimmy Jones

2:42

21

Far Away Blues

Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith

2:58

22

I’m Going Back To My Used To Be

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

2:51

23

My Sweet Went Away

Jimmy JonesBessie Smith

3:10

24

Whoa, Tillie, Take Your Time

Jimmy JonesBessie Smith

3:09

25

Any Woman's Blues

Bessie SmithJames P. Johnson

3:23

26

Chicago Bound Blues

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:15

27

Mistreating Daddy

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:16

28

Frosty Morning Blues

Jimmy JonesBessie Smith

3:11

29

Easy Come Easy Go Blues

 🅴

Bessie SmithJimmy Jones

3:07

30

Eavesdropper's Blues

Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith

3:09

31

Haunted House Blues

Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson

3:28

32

Sorrowful Blues

Bessie SmithRobert Robbins

3:15

33

Rocking Chair Blues

Bessie SmithRobert Robbins

3:12

34

Ticket Agent, Ease Your Window Down

Robert RobbinsBessie Smith

3:15

35

Boweavil Blues

Robert RobbinsBessie Smith

2:50

36

Hateful Blues

Bessie SmithRobert Robbins

3:06

37

Pinchbacks-Take Em Away

Bessie Smith

3:13

38

Nashville Woman's Blues

Bessie SmithLouis Armstrong

3:42

39

Sweet Mistreater

Bessie Smith

2:59

40

Mean Old Bedbug Blues

Bessie Smith

3:09

41

Blue Spirit Blues

Bessie Smith

2:53

42

Black Mountain Blues

Bessie Smith

3:06

43

The House Blues

Bessie Smith

2:58

