Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Bessie Smith
1
Down Hearted Blues
Clarence WilliamsBessie Smith
2
Gulf Coast Blues
3
Oh Daddy Blues
Bessie SmithClarence Williams
4
Baby Won’t You Please Come Home
5
Aggravatin Papa
6
Beale Street Mama
7
Keeps On A-Rainin’ (Papa, He Can't Make No Time)
8
Taint Nobody's Bizness If I Do
9
Mama's Got The Blues
Fletcher HendersonBessie Smith
10
Outside Of That
Bessie SmithFletcher Henderson
11
Lady Luck Blues
12
Yodling Blues
13
Bleeding Hearted Blues
14
Midnight Blues
15
If You Don't, I Know Who Will
16
Nobody In Town Can Bake A Sweet Jelly Roll Like Mine
17
Jail House Blues
Irvin JohnsBessie Smith
18
Sam Jones Blues
19
Cemetery Blues
Jimmy JonesBessie Smith
20
Graveyard Dream Blues
Bessie SmithJimmy Jones
21
Far Away Blues
22
I’m Going Back To My Used To Be
23
My Sweet Went Away
24
Whoa, Tillie, Take Your Time
25
Any Woman's Blues
Bessie SmithJames P. Johnson
26
Chicago Bound Blues
27
Mistreating Daddy
28
Frosty Morning Blues
29
Easy Come Easy Go Blues
30
Eavesdropper's Blues
31
Haunted House Blues
32
Sorrowful Blues
Bessie SmithRobert Robbins
33
Rocking Chair Blues
34
Ticket Agent, Ease Your Window Down
Robert RobbinsBessie Smith
35
Boweavil Blues
36
Hateful Blues
37
Pinchbacks-Take Em Away
38
Nashville Woman's Blues
Bessie SmithLouis Armstrong
39
Sweet Mistreater
40
Mean Old Bedbug Blues
41
Blue Spirit Blues
42
Black Mountain Blues
43
The House Blues
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
Baby Doll - Bessie Smith
St. Louis Blues / On Revival Day
Travelin' Blues
Classics, The Blues Collection
The Complete Recordings Vol 5: The Final Chapter
Показать ещё