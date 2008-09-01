Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rendezvous With Rhythm

Rendezvous With Rhythm

Duke Ellington

Documents  • Джаз  • 2008

1

If You Were In My Place

Duke Ellington

2:53

2

Skrontch

Duke Ellington

2:41

3

I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Duke Ellington

3:05

4

Braggin' In Bras

Duke Ellington

2:43

5

Carnival In Caroline

Duke Ellington

2:26

6

Jeep's Blues

Duke Ellington

2:54

7

If You Were In My Place

Duke Ellington

2:57

8

I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Duke Ellington

3:01

9

Rendezvous With Rhythmn

Duke Ellington

3:00

10

A Lesson In C

Duke Ellington

2:33

11

Swingtime In Honolulu

Duke Ellington

2:43

12

Carnival In Caroline

Duke Ellington

2:22

13

Ol' Man River

Duke Ellington

2:48

14

Swingin' In Honolulu

Duke Ellington

2:49

15

I'm Slappin' Seventh Avenue

Duke Ellington

2:33

16

Dinah's In A Jam

Duke Ellington

2:50

17

You Gave Me The Gate

Duke Ellington

2:20

18

Rose Of The Rio Grande

Duke Ellington

2:59

19

Pyramid

Duke Ellington

2:53

20

When My Sugar Walks Down The Street

Duke Ellington

2:37

21

Watermelon Man

Duke Ellington

2:33

22

A Gypsy Without A Song

Duke Ellington

2:57

23

The Stevedore's Seranade

Duke Ellington

2:45

24

La De Doody Doo

Duke Ellington

2:25

25

You Walked Out Of The Picture

Duke Ellington

2:48

26

Pyramid

Duke Ellington

2:50

27

Empty Ballroom Blues

Duke Ellington

2:29

28

Lost In Meditation

Duke Ellington

2:44

29

A Blues Serenade

Duke Ellington

2:44

30

Love In Swingtime

Duke Ellington

2:52

31

Swinging In The Dell

Duke Ellington

2:38

32

Jitterbug's Lullaby

Duke Ellington

3:00

33

Chasin' Chippies

Duke Ellington

2:59

34

Blue Is The Evening

Duke Ellington

3:09

35

Sharpie

Duke Ellington

2:43

36

Swing Pan Alley

Duke Ellington

2:31

37

A Blues Serenade

Duke Ellington

2:19

38

Love In Swingtime

Duke Ellington

2:34

39

Please Forgive Me

Duke Ellington

3:00

40

Lambeth Walk

Duke Ellington

2:26

